Midlands Pup-Shots! December 28th

Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Cam, I'm approximately 7 mo, and a typical puppy
CECE
Lancaster
Affectionate, Friendly, Playful, Curious, Athletic, Funny
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Cece is a young, approximately 1 year old little pittie mix.
CLINT
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
CRIMSON
Charlotte, NC
House trained
Good in a home with other dogs
Hi, my name is Crimson, and I am a two and half year old Black and Tan Coonhound and possible Catahoula Leopard dog, and I currently weigh around 45 pounds but need to add a couple extra pounds after I am done weaning my puppies which are Catahoula mixes, and we have pictures of dad!
FRANNIE
Waxhaw, NC
Smart, snuggly, charming, playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with children
Meet Frannie, an Aussie mix little girl born around 3/22/22.
GRETCHEN
West Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
Needs a home in which someone is available to let her out for potty breaks regularly throughout the day and to keep her company.
HENSLEY
Charlotte , NC
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Funny, Curious, Affectionate
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $475
We are so happy we had a foster step up and save this guy from euthanasia!
MAGNUS
Waxhaw, NC
House trained
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $295
This handsome boy was found emaciated & in terrible shape by a Good Samaritan who knew he needed help fast!
OBERON
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
contact foster parent at haleyfoote2054@gmail.com
ORNATA
Lake Wylie
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home without children
Adoption fee $400
Ornata is 1.5 years old, 56 lbs.
PICNIC
Charlotte, NC
Spayed / neutered.
PUMICE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
This puppy is currently 5 months old and weighs 26 lbs.
RADLEY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Radley, I'm approximately 3 yrs and 38 lbs
RHYOLITE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
This puppy is currently 5 months old and weighs 30 lbs.
ROXY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Roxy, I'm approximately 3 yrs and 46 lbs
VIVIENNE
Columbia
My adoption fee of $550 includes up-to-date vaccinations, dewormer, and heartworm/flea prevention.
