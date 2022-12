Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!

It's a girl!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!

Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala.

The little one had her first check-up this morning.

Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the baby koala next week.