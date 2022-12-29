Emergency SNAP benefits to end Jan. 31

(Image: Department of Social Services logo)

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Department of Social Services officials announced Thursday that emergency allotments for households receiving SNAP benefits will end on January 31st.

Since March of 2020 families have been receiving the maximum allotment of food assistance allowed in response to the COVID pandemic.

That means a two person snap household receiving $266 a month will return to $250 a month.

more than 308,000 households in South Carolina receive SNAP benefits.