Midlands Pup-Shots December 29

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
2/16
BUBBIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This chunky ball of lovin is Bubbie!
3/16
DRIFT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Calling all shepherd lovers!
4/16
KLAUS
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Handsome shep alert!
5/16
ODELL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Brave, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Isn't that just the sweetest face?
6/16
OREO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats
This sweet, calm boy is Oreo!
7/16
PEACE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Looking to add some fun and love into your home for the New Year?
8/16
SAHARA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Sahara, I'm approximately 1 yr and 47 lbs
9/16
SENNA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Senna, I'm approximately 3 yr and 38 lbs
10/16
SHANE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Brave, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Shane says he would be the best New Years resolution ever!
11/16
SHEVA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
My owner could no longer care for me so here I am.
12/16
SHIRO
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is Shiro, I'm approximately 4 yrs and 47 lbs
13/16
STORMY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This affectionate, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
14/16
WAGU
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Lab alert!
15/16
WHISKEY
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
I came in as a stray so not much is known about me.
16/16
WINDY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
Help find a pet in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!