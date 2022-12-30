Emergency actions taken at Midlands assisted living facilities

Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with DHEC say emergency actions are being taken at two Midlands assisted living facilities.

A spokesperson for the department says Reese’s Community Care Home sites on Muller Ave. and Cindy Drive both had multiple violations following inspections earlier this month.

The violations included insect infestations, failure to properly give medication, and unsanitary kitchens.

DHEC officials say investigators determined the conditions and practices existing at these facilities pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents who live there.

The residents at these facilities have all been relocated.