Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg murder investigation

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say a fourth suspect in deadly November shooting has been arrested.

Deputies say the 15 year old male suspect was arrested in Berkeley Co. and charged with murder.

Investigators say the juvenile is one of four suspects in the shooting death of an 18 year old Estate Court man on November 28th.

Deputies previously charged Nasir Washington, 19; Jaquail Mack, 17; and Dwayne Smalls, all of Orangeburg County in the murder.