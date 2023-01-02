State senator ticketed for public intoxication

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–A state lawmaker was cited for public intoxication on New Year’s Day.

According to a statement released by State Sen. Tom Davis, he was sitting in his car for over an hour after he realized he drank too much and should not be driving.

He says he was approached by a Lexington police officer who issued him the ticket.

Davis, a Republican, represents Beaufort and Jasper counties.

In a statement released to ABC Columbia News, Sen. Davis writes in part, “I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”