McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans are plowing through the second day of the new Congress, with no clear off-ramp from their political chaos over electing a new speaker. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed anew to win the House speakership in two votes, faring no better than he had in three votes Tuesday when 20 fellow Republicans rejected his bid. Former President Donald Trump vigorously renewed his support for McCarthy, but it made no difference. And an outspoken conservative Republican said Trump should tell McCarthy to drop out. The chamber’s most conservative members believe he’s neither conservative enough nor tough enough to battle Democrats.