Today is The Perihelion

Today the earth is the closest is gets to the sun all year – a mere 91.4 million miles. It’s called the Perihelion. That happens because the earth’s orbit around the sun is a bit of an imperfect ellipse and it changes a bit due to the gravity pull on it from other planets and the moon. The day when the earth is the farthest away from the sun is in early July (the actual date depends on the year). More details here: https://www.timeanddate.com/astronomy/perihelion-aphelion-solstice.html