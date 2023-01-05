4 Tornadoes Touched Down Yesterday

John Farley,

The National Weather Service Office in Columbia has finished its investigation into yesterday’s storms.  They’ve concluded that 4 tornadoes touched down in the Midlands – there was also damage produced by strong winds blowing out of the bottom of a thunderstorm.  You can see their full written assessment here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202301060126-KCAE-NOUS42-PNSCAE   You can see this on an interactive map here:  https://apps.dat.noaa.gov/StormDamage/DamageViewer/

