Ever Wonder How Much Lightning We Get?

Have you ever wondered how much lightning we get here in South Carolina. Well wonder no more. In 2022 there were 2,946,573 lighting strikes. Considering that South Carolina has roughly 58 days a year with lightning, that averages out to be about 50,000 lighting strikes on each day we have lightning! This includes the ones that travel from cloud to cloud, as well as the ones that go from cloud to ground.

Each year a report is produced that captures exactly how many times lighting occurs in all 50 states and in many parts of the world. You can see the report here: https://www.xweather.com/annual-lightning-report