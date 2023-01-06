Former Gamecock MarShawn Lloyd announces transfer destination

Former Gamecock running back MarShawn Lloyd has a new home.

Lloyd announced he’s transferring to the other USC, Southern Cal, three weeks after he entered the transfer portal and left South Carolina.

In nine games in 2022, Lloyd had close to 750 total yards and eleven touchdowns, playing the last two games with a deep-thigh bruise.

Injuries were nothing to new to Lloyd. He tore his ACL fall of 2020 and didn’t see a down during his freshman season.

Coming out of high school, Lloyd was considered a four-star prospect and the No. 46 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.