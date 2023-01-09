AG: West Columbia man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 38-year old West Columbia man was arrested on 13 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, says SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Michael Isaac Hurley was arrested on December 29 and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Authorities say Hurley distributed files of child sexual abuse material that were in his possession. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to him.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.