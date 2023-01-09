Amazon introducing Ring cameras for vehicles

Ring's parent company Amazon is introducing a ring camera for your car.

The small dual-facing camera will sit on the vehicles dashboard and capture it’s exterior and interior.

The camera is able to detect activity such as a break-in and begin recording, while also sending an alert and live video to the owner.

There’s also a “traffic-stop” feature that lets drivers start recording when they get pulled over or have an accident.

The device supports a cellular connection, but requires a subscription to Ring’s “Protect-Go” service at $6.00 a month, or $60.00 per year.

You can pre-order yours through Amazon for $200.