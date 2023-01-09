Columbia Children’s Theatre moving to new location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Columbia Children’s Theatre will soon have a new home!

The 2022 Theatre of Distinction is moving to it’s new location at the Brookland-Lakeview Empowerment Center in West Columbia.

The majority of performances will be showcased in it’s new location starting in September, although the Theatre will also continue touring in the Midlands. It is the only South Carolina theatre that has produced shows by and for young people over the last 17 years.

The Theatre’s after-school classes, summer camps for youth ages 3-18, rehearsals, and administrative services will be located at West Columbia starting Feb. 1.

In a statement, Mayor Tem Miles says, “Based upon the recommendations of the City-wide redevelopment plan, we are investing a portion of the hospitality tax collections to support the relocation of the Columbia Children’s Theatre to West Columbia. This will bring additional folks to West Columbia to support our local restaurants and businesses, which is the purpose of the hospitality tax system. More importantly, it will improve the lives and cultural offerings in West Columbia.”

Other programming provided by the Columbia Children’s Theatre includes a YouTheatre performance series presented by children in grades 1-12.