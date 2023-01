Gamecock WR Antwane Wells returning to South Carolina

Antwane Wells, South Carolina’s dynamic wideout, announced on Monday that he will be suiting up in the Garnet and Black for another season.

This past season, the James Madison transfer finished second in the SEC with 898 yards and recorded three 100-yards games on the gridiron.

Wells was outstanding is last season’s biggest contests, tailing two 100-yard games in massive wins over top 10 ranked opponents Tennessee and Clemson.