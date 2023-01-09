Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Lexington men on six charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

Brian Andrew Brown, 18,of West Columbia, and Nathan Allen Miller, 32, of Cayce, S.C. were taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say Brown distributed child sexual abuse material files. Miller was in possession of the materials, say officials.

Brown was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

Miller was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, after he was arrested on Dec. 29. They face up to 10years in prison on each count.

Authorities say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to the suspects.