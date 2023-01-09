LinkedIn rises in popularity after recent layoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—LinkedIn in seeing a resurgence thanks in part to recent layoffs in the tech and media industries.

In 2022 the LinkedIn mobile app was downloaded some 58 million times. That’s up 10% from the previous year, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

LinkedIn says it has seen “record engagement” among its 875 million members.

Meanwhile, there were 22% more posts in November mentioning “open to work”, compared to the prior year.

All of this engagement has been good for business, LinkedIn saw a 17% year-over-year revenue growth in the three months that ended in September.