Office of Business Opportunities hosting entrepreneurial training programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities is hosting two entrepreneurial programs for interested applicants.

The 2023 NxLevel Micro Entrepreneur program is for new and current business owners looking to learn more about the real world aspects of entrepreneurship and how to start or grow their small businesses.

Classes will be held at Busby Street Community Center from Jan. 26- March 30 at 6 p.m.

The FastTrac Growth Venture program helps established businesses reach their true potential through processes that will create sustainable growth and operation efficiency.

Classes will be held Jan-March from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Midlands Technical College-Northeast Campus.

For more information, visit City of Columbia Office of Business Opportunities.