$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Winnsboro

A South Carolina lottery player won big last night!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A South Carolina lottery player won a whopping $50,000 last night!

The winning numbers for the Double Play drawing were declared after the regular Powerball drawing: (19- 41- 47- 53- 54). The powerball number was 25.

The player’s ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number.

They added Double Play to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 for an extra chance to match numbers in a separate drawing. The winning odds were 1 in 913,129.

The ticket was sold at the Pops store in Winnsboro.