Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director

The South Carolina School Board Association's (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year.

On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts.

The Columbia native earned her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and family and consumer sciences, a master’s in divergent learning and an educational specialist and doctorate degree in educational leadership.

Dr. Scott previously served as vice chair of Richland School District Two’s Board of Trustees and has over 30 years of experience in the education sector.

The director served on the board for the SC Education Association (SCEA), vice-president for the Richland County Education Association, and worked for Richland County First Steps.

Scott has completed the highest level of training recognition, Level 6 in the SCSBA Boardmanship Institute.