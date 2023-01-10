Former Gamecock kicker Parker White signs with Packers

Parker White, South Carolina’s all-time leading scorer, announced he signed a Futures Contract with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

In 2022, the undrafted free agent worked out in minicamps for Kansas City and Tampa Bay but didn’t play in the National Football League this season.

In his final season with South Carolina, White surpassed Elliott Fry in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl with a 30-yard field goal against North Carolina to become the school’s all-time leading scorer.

During his six season in Columbia, White amassed 368 career points.