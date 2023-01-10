Mandatory evacuations in California as homes, cars submerged

Thousands of people are being forced to leave their homes due to storms in California.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Thousands of people are being forced to leave their homes due to storms in California.

Neighbors were cleaning up mud and debris in areas like Santa Clara County Monday.

Storms called “atmospheric rivers” have been slamming the west coast and causing widespread flooding.

One resident reports it took only 15 minutes for the San Lorenzo River near her home to rise about a foot Monday.

32,000 people are under evacuation orders and more are expected to be added today. Officials are preparing for about ten more days of rain.

Santa Clara County is asking residents not to try and travel through some of the most impacted areas.