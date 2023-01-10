Midlands Pup-Shots! January 10

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Brave, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This sweet girl and her three sisters were born at the shelter, only 1 day after their momma was picked up as a stray.
2/16
DIAMOND
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This sweet girl and her three sisters were born at the shelter, only 1 day after their momma was picked up as a stray.
3/16
DOBIE
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats
Prefers a home without children
4/16
ELLIE
Lake Wylie
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $425
Ellie is 35 lbs, 7 months old.
5/16
JOE
Moncks Corner
6/16
KATIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, pets, children
7/16
LOUIE
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good with cats, children
Prefers a home without other dogs
8/16
LOUIE
York
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Hi, My name is Louie and I am 2 years old.
9/16
MIRA
Lake Wylie
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Adopiton fee $400
Mira is 2 years old, 63 lbs
10/16
NOLA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
11/16
PEARL
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet girl and her three sisters were born at the shelter, only 1 day after their momma was picked up as a stray.
12/16
PEPPA
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
13/16
PONCHO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Smart, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Playful, Brave, Curious, Independent, Loyal
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Floppy ears, loose jowls, and a tongue that is always out!
14/16
ROSEY
Moncks Corner
15/16
TIA
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
I am a young girl with so much energy and love to give.
16/16
VALLEY
Pacolet
Spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
