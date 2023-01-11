Amtrak train derails in Denmark, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An Amtrak train was back on the move last night after derailing Monday in a wooded area of Denmark, SC.

Authorities say the train which was traveling non-stop from Virginia to Florida hit a wrecked car on the tracks in Lake City and was stuck for more than 29 hours.

During the incident, 25 rail cars and two locomotives derailed.

There were no injuries reported but the crew did time out because of the delay and a detour.