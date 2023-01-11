Local Living: Columbia Museum of Art and Riverbanks Zoo events

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Free Fridays return to Riverbanks Zoo.

If you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for the return of Free Fridays.

According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, they are kicking off the New Year with the return of Free Fridays. Starting January 6, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).

All other guests will be charged regular admission, according to the Zoo.

For more information, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/

Plus, The Columbia Museum of Art will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with free admission courtesy of Love, Tito’s.

According to the Museum, there are several events celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

There is also the exhibition with CMA affinity group the Friends of African American Art and Culture from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Free.

For information https://www.columbiamuseum.org/events/martin-luther-king-jr-day-cma