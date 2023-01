25/29

TAYLOR, ROBERT MICHAEL

FINANTC / FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD >$500 IN SIX MON DRUGS/MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF METH, 1ST OFFENSE POSS DRUG PARA TRAFFIC/DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, NOT SUSPENDED FOR DUI 1ST TRAFFIC / FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT, NO INJURY OR DEA FINANTC / FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD THEFT CONSPIRACY / CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, COMMON LAW CONSPIRACY DEFI