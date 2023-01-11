Military Matters: Pentagon removes Covid-19 vaccine mandate for troops

The Covid-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. troops is going away after the Pentagon officially removed it on Tuesday.

The move comes after President Biden signed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, requiring its dismissal.

It means those currently in uniform —with pending approval for a religious or medical exemption —will not be separated from the military and any adverse actions solely associated with the denial of a request for exemption will be removed from military records.

Troops removed from service for their refusal to get the vaccine will get a general discharge under honorable conditions.

That’s a step down from an honorable discharge and is typically for troops that had satisfactory service but minor misconduct.