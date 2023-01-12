Mattel creates first Barbie for preschoolers

CNN—Doll-maker Mattel has created a new Barbie specifically for preschoolers.

“My First Barbie” is for kids three years and older. It looks different from the original Barbie, standing at a little over 13 inches tall. It has a softer body and more articulated arms and legs.

The hands are closed, which makes it easier to dress and undress the doll. My first Barbie has a summer beach look complete with a sun hat and swimsuit.

She even comes with accessories like shoes and purses. The doll comes in four different skin tones.

It sells for $20 at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers.