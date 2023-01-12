Midlands Pup-Shots January 12

Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I was found wandering loose and my owners never came looking for me.
2/16
AXEL
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
3/16
BASIL
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
My owner was no longer able to care for me, so here I am!
4/16
BENEDICT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Benedict is all ears!
5/16
DELTA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I was a stray so we don't know a lot about me yet!
6/16
DROOPY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Look at that face and try to say no!
7/16
EVEREST
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
8/16
FIR
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
9/16
FRANKLIN
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
As you can see, Franklin takes toys very seriously!
10/16
FRASIER
Lexington
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Please contact Main Email CARE (caretoadopt@gmail.com), (803) 622-9813 for more information about this pet.
11/16
JAX
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Jax and River are siblings around 7-weeks-old.
12/16
KODIAK
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Gorgeous Kodiak would love a family to call her very own!
13/16
MARLEY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Loves kisses, Dignified
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
14/16
RIVER
Gilbert
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
River and Jax are siblings around 7-weeks-old.
15/16
SAVVA
Columbia
I am one sweet boy!
16/16
TAINN
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Sweet Tainn would love a couch to snuggle into at night!
