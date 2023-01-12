Newborn in Richland County safely surrendered under Safe Haven Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A newborn was recently surrendered safely under Daniel’s Law to Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Monday, January 9.

The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed seven pounds and was 20 inches in height at the time of birth, say authorities.

She was taken in under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, which provides a safe, legal option for abandoned babies that are up to 60 days old and who have not been harmed.

The infant was taken into custody by Richland County DSS and has been placed in a licensed foster home.

Officials say a permanency planning hearing will take place on Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Richland County Family Court.

For more information on the hearing, call (803) 576-3320 or the Richland County DSS office at (803) 714-7300.