SC man sentenced to 14 years in prison on sexual abuse of minor charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 60 year-old South Carolina man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of minors and giving false statements to the FBI.

Authorities say Jonathan McKinney Rion enticed a minor boy into sexual conduct after meeting through a social media app.

The suspect arranged to pick up the minor from Columbia and take him back to Charlotte, NC. Rion sexually abused the minor and gave him money and gifts, say officials.

In 2021, Rion believed he was speaking to a 14 year-old, who was actually an undercover FBI agent, and attempted to get the minor to travel to his residence in North Carolina or hotel in South Carolina.

During their meet-up, Rion planned to give the minor gifts or money in exchange for sex, say authorities.

Rion exploited six minor victims between 2018 and 2021, according to evidence. During this time, he received explicit photos and videos of the minors.

He denied allegations when approached by the FBI and made false claims to a state court about one victim.

This case was investigated by the Lexington Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.