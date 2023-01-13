Midlands Pup-Shots! January 13

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
She came to animal control as a stray and no one has called or come to claim her.
BUGGIES
Moncks Corner
Spayed / neutered.
CASH
Lumberton, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $250
This young fella is a pointer/lab mix.
CLARICE
Mint Hill, NC
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Heartworm Positive
IZZY
Fort Mill
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
If you wish to meet me, please call the Humane Society of York County at (803)-802-0902
KILO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is KILO and I'm a 9 month old chocolate male Pit/Boxer mix.
LACEY
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs,cats, children
email julie@newbeginningsrescue.com
LAITH
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
email julie@newbeginningsrescue.com
LAKE
LANCE
Vaccinations up to date
Good with other dogs, cats, children
email julie@newbeginningsrescue.com
LANGSTON
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
. If you are interested in opening your heart and home to one of these amazing dogs please fill out our adoption application at https://www.newbeginningsrescue.com/adoption-application and we will get back in touch after we get it processed.
LEVI
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
email julie@newbeginningsrescue.com
LUKAS
Holly Hill
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
email julie@newbeginningsrescue.com
RAMONA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is RAMONA and I'm a 3 year old tricolored female Hound mix.
SCOOBY
Conway
Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Curious
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption Fee $150
I am a 7-month-old coonhound mix pup
SPRING
Summerville
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Help find a Midlands pup in need a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com!