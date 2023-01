Pepsi Zero Sugar undergoes recipe changes

Pepsi Zero Sugar has a new taste for the new year.

The beverage company says the new formula features more caffeine and a revamped sweetener.

Pepsi says taste testers called the flavor bolder and more refreshing.

Some Reddit users say it’s sweeter with less of an unpleasant aftertaste.

You can try it for yourself… the new Pepsi Zero Sugar is already on store shelves.