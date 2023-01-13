Report: Prices fell in December as inflation moderates

Here's some good news for your wallet!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Here’s some good news for your wallet!

Prices continue ticking down in the U.S. That’s according to the newly released Consumer Price Index report for December.

It shows prices dropped just slightly, .1% from November.

Year over year, December’s CPI was down .6% compared to the previous month. This is the last inflation report before the Federal Reserve meets this month.

The panel is set to decide whether to increase interest rates again to further reduce inflation.