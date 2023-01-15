Vietnamese New Year 2023 celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – In Columbia, members of the Vietnamese community gathered to celebrate Vietnamese New Year 2023.

Organizers of the event are hoping more people in the community will participate in the celebration. Jimmy Pham is the Director of the Vietnamese Community Program. He says people participate in this celebration every year with a traditional ceremony, bow to ancestors, and a dragon dance.

“we encourage everyone to come and join us and celebrate with us, we love that. We are blessed to be in America however we are Vietnamese and we want to bring a little bit of Vietnam tradition to America for our kids and our children,” says Pham.

Jimmy Pham says the dragon dance is looked forward to every year as it represents and brings luck and prosperity to everyone.