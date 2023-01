35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration at MLK Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia announced it will host the 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Naismith Hall of Famer Alex English, Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann, City Council, City Parks and Recreation Officials, City Officials will all take part in the event.

WHERE: MLK Park, 2300 Greene St, Columbia, SC 29205

WHEN: MONDAY, January 16, 2023 at 4 p.m.