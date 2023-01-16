Midlands Pup-Shots! January 16

Pawleys Island,
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
2/16
BETTY
Pawleys Island
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
3/16
BLAIR
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children, other animals
Adoption fee $800
Blair is a blue merle standard poodle
4/16
CHEDDAR
Myrtle Beach
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Sweet
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without children
Cheddar is a short, stocky sweet boy that came in as an owner surrender.
5/16
CHEWIE
Pawleys Island
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
6/16
JANAE
North Charleston
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
7/16
KALI
Woodruff
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Smart, Independent, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Adoption fee $250
8/16
KNOX
North Charleston
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
9/16
MARCELINE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
10/16
NICK
Townville
Friendly, Affectionate
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
Nick is in need of donations for boarding until a foster can be found.
11/16
OZZIE
Darlington
Vaccinations up to date.
12/16
PEPPERMINT
Moncks Corner
13/16
SKYLAR
Holly Hill
Friendly, Smart, Protective, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
Prefers a home without dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
Skylar was found after she sat on the roadside for at least 3 days.
14/16
TILLY
Greenville
Spayed / neutered.
I have already been examined by a GHS Veterinarian
15/16
TINA
Columbia
Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Independent
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Sweet Tina came in with her sister Trula as feral strays, scared of everyone and everything.
16/16
TURBO
Pawleys Island
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
