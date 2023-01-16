Puppies rescued by Richland County Sheriff’s Department

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Five puppies are in safe hands tonight after Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a worried resident.

On Saturday, January 14th a man called animal control after he located five newborn puppies in an unusual spot – under this home. Animal control was unable to access the small, narrow space and could not help. The fire department was also unable to assist.

The homeowner then called on the Richland County Sheriff’s Department who sent Corporal Destiny Hamlin and Deputy Brandon Hayes to the rescue. The mother dog was located in the area a few days prior to the discovery of the puppies and was removed by animal control. The deputies determined that if the puppies were left behind, they would risk starving to death. Corporal Hamlin and Deputy Hayes were able to crawl beneath the house and carefully rescue the five tiny puppies.

The litter will be reunited with their mother at a local shelter. Deputy Hayes has even decided to adopt one of the fur babies.