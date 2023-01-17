Chevrolet unveils first hybrid Corvette

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— General Motors is rolling out the first-ever hybrid Corvette 70 years after the very first Corvette was unveiled.

The E-Ray’s front wheels use an electric motor and the back ones rely on a gasoline engine.

It is GM’s fastest accelerating Corvette model ever with 655 horsepower and can go from zero to 60 in two and a half seconds.

The cost of the vehicle starts at $104,000.