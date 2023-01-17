COVID-19 ranked third leading cause of death in U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It looks like for the third year in a row, Covid-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the U.S. behind heart disease and cancer.

That’s according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University. That is despite early data suggesting there were significantly fewer Covid-19 deaths in 2022 than there were in the first two years of the pandemic.

The data shows more than 267,000 people died of Covid-19 last year compared with more than 350,000 in 2020 and more than 475,000 Covid-19 deaths in 2021.

The data is still in the works of being completed as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, Covid-19 has killed more than one million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two-and-a-half years.