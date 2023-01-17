Lexington men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Lexington men on sexual exploitation of minors charges.

BAZLE KENNETH HUTTO Courtesy of Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.

Logan Freddie Brady Courtesy: Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say 22 year old Logan Freddie Brady was charged after an investigation found he encouraged a person believed to be a minor to produce child sexual abuse material and solicited them for sex. Brady also sent sexually explicit images to the victim.

Bazle Kenneth Hutto, 67, was arrested for manufacturing, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material, say authorities, after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.