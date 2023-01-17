Survey: American households slowing down on spending

American households are slowing down on the spending and are expected to pull back even more this year.

A new survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows a spending decline in the final four months of last year after reaching a high of 9% in August monthly household spending growth fell to 7.7% in December.

That growth is still well above pre-pandemic spending levels.

People putting off big purchases is largely responsible for the decline.

While the likelihood of buying a big ticket appliance in the next four months increased, it declined for things like vehicles, home repairs and vacations.