Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender.

Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with an expired tag. This led to a vehicle pursuit after Lake refused to stop.

Officials say the suspect fled on foot after abandoning the pickup truck. He was not located that night.

Lake weights 215 pounds, and is 5’9”.

Contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or use the P3 Tips app on your phone if you have any information on his whereabouts.