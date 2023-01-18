Charges expected in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

The Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office plans to announce tomorrow whether criminal charges will be filed in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie 'Rust'.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot in October 2021 during a rehearsal for a scene for the movie, which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the western film when a shot fired.

Director Joel Souza was hurt in the incident.