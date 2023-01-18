Midlands Pup-Shots! January 18

14/16

LOLLY

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, cats This beautiful girl was found as a stray and scooped up by us, because we promised her that the rest of her life, would be the best of her life!