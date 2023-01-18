Midlands Pup-Shots! January 18

Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Baxter and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
2/16
BELLA
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Bella is a beautiful Shepherd around 2 who was found wandering the streets very pregnant.
3/16
BIRDIE
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Birdie and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
4/16
BLAKELY
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Blakely and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
5/16
BOSLEY
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
6/16
BRAELYN
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Braelyn and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
7/16
BRANTLEY
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Brantley and siblings are around 6-weeks-old
8/16
BRAXTON
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Braxton and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
9/16
BRINLEY
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Brinley and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
10/16
BRISTOL
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Bristol and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
11/16
BROOKS
Gilbert
House trained
Vaccinations up to date
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Brooks and siblings are around 6-weeks-old.
12/16
HAWKE
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
I was found running loose and ended up here at the shelter.
13/16
KARMA
Columbia
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
I was found running loose and ended up here at the shelter.
14/16
LOLLY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats
This beautiful girl was found as a stray and scooped up by us, because we promised her that the rest of her life, would be the best of her life!
15/16
MINNIE
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Funny, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
Minnie is an adorable puppy who is around 8 weeks old as of Jan. 17th.
16/16
NAOMI
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $300
Naomi is a young mama who is still a puppy herself and is looking for that perfect home that has energy and companionship.
