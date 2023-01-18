Military Police investigate riot sending several McCrady Center cadets to hospital

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — According to authorities, what is only being referred to as a ‘incident’ by Military officials leaves several cadets hospitalized for “treatment and evaluation” broke out Tuesday evening at the McCrady Training Center in the 5400 block of Leesburg Road.

A source, who was on the scene and close to the investigation tells me, the “incident” was in fact a riot that broke out at the facility.

According to Major General R. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of South Carolina, the incident involved the South Carolina Youth and Job Challenge Academy.

Major General McCarty says it took several cooperating law enforcement agencies, including authorities with Fort Jackson, Military Police, and other local jurisdictions to get the situation under control.

Parents of the cadets are being notified of the incident. In the meantime, the South Carolina National Guard says they will fully cooperate and support the investigation of this incident Going on to say,

“we are committed to that ensuring our cadets are safe at all times.”

Stay