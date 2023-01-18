Ukraine’s Interior Minister dies in Kyiv helicopter crash

A helicopter crash in Kyiv killed at least 16 including three children and Ukraine’s Interior Minister, the most senior government official to die since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A helicopter crash in Kyiv killed at least 16 including three children and Ukraine’s Interior Minister, the most senior government official to die since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.

Kyiv’s major is also warning their critical infrastructure is in danger of collapse due to Russia’s continuous barrage of missile attacks in civilian areas.

ABC’s Em Nguyen has the latest from Washington.