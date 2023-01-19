Amazon accused of safety violations by federal regulators

Amazon is accused by federal safety regulators of failing to keep its workers safe at three of its U.S. warehouses.

The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) took action after inspecting three amazon facilities in Florida, Illinois, and New York State.

OSHA says investigators found work processes such as workers lifting packages “were designed for speed but not safety and resulted in serious worker injuries.”

Amazon could face more than $60,000 in proposed penalties.

There have been no allegations against Amazon’s facility in West Columbia.