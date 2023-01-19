Edmunds: Americans purchasing new cars for less than sticker price

CNN— According to car valuing company Edmunds, more Americans are buying new cars for less than the sticker price, but that doesn’t mean car buyers are finding bargains.

In December, Americans paid an average of $300 less than the suggest MSRP while about 35% paid above the sticker price.

Just a year ago, 80% of customers were paying more than the sticker price, that was due to record tight inventories.

The average transaction price remains at a record high.

Last month the average transaction price for a car was just below $50,000, that’s up from $10,000 in 2019, before the pandemic threw a wrench in the new car market.